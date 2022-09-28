KEY WEST — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary held the last of its three public meetings to discuss the proposed Restoration Blueprint on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Key West.
It attracted fewer than 50 people, excluding Sanctuary staff and an overwhelming number of local, state and federal law enforcement officers present to keep the peace in an ordinarily boisterous meeting place for the FKNMS.
Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman welcomed the sparse crowd.
“We welcome all of you who have come tonight,” she said. “Your input is how we make better decisions about your Sanctuary.”
Founded on Nov. 16, 1990, the FKNMS has been a hot-button issue throughout the fishing, boating and diving communities.
It even resulted in the hanging in effigy of then-Superintendent Billy Causey.
It is one of 15 marine protected areas that make up the National Marine Sanctuary System. Administered by NOAA, a federal agency, and jointly managed with the State of Florida, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary protects 3,800 square miles of waters surrounding the Keys, from south of Miami westward to encompass the Dry Tortugas, excluding Dry Tortugas National Park. The shoreward boundary of the sanctuary is the mean high-water mark, meaning that once you set foot in Keys waters, you have entered the sanctuary.
One of the first speakers, the owner of the Double Down, Capt. Brice Barr is also president of the Historic Charter Boat Row Association. He brought up a wide range of topics, including a proposed prohibition on boating, fishing and other activities off Boca Grande.
“The proposed 100-yard boundary, extending around Boca Grande, affects numerous charter boats,” said Barr. “It doesn’t seem right that you can stop people from going to what is a major bait source and prevent them from making a living.”
Barr also expressed concern over the online material outlining the Restoration Blueprint.
“It is not very easy to use,” said Barr before the meeting. “And it is confusing, in addition to being hard to find on the Sanctuary website.”
Fish feeding was also a hot topic.
The FKNMS is looking to restrict the practice with the potential of grandfathering in historical operators through an as-yet-undefined permitting process.
Fish feeding — chumming — would still be legal for people who are fishing.
Two captains, Spencer Slate and Ken Harris, expressed their disapproval over a proposed fish-feeding ban.
Slate is the owner of Capt. Slate’s SCUBA Adventures in Tavernier. He has made a storied career of feeding large predator fish underwater.
“This has been a major part of my livelihood,” Slate said. “Doesn’t seem right you can just take it away with the stroke of a pen.”
Capt. Ken Harris, owner and operator of Key West Extreme Charter Adventures, was one of the best light tackle fishing guides in Key West. His specialty was sharks.
Fifteen years ago, he turned his passion for sharks into the top-rated ecotour in Key West, specializing in shark watching and viewing other marine fauna, including turtles, rays and bottlenosed dolphin.
“I fail to see how putting a hook in the water makes fish feeding legal,” said Harris. “This isn’t a natural park, aren’t grizzly or Kodiak bears.”
The public will have one more opportunity to comment on the Sanctuary plans at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Sanctuary Advisory Council. The time and location have not yet been set. For information, visit floridakeys.noaa.gov.