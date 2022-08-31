MONROE COUNTY — As Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers gear up for a series of public meetings on proposed management plan changes, some Sanctuary Advisory Council members have begun to ask for a greater commitment to deploying more artificial reefs off the Florida Keys.

The virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, will be followed by three in-person meetings in the Upper, Middle and Lower Keys in September to take more public comment. To participate, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/blueprint for more information.

