DUCK KEY — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary was to release a draft of its management plan and regulations overhaul on Tuesday, July 12, for the Sanctuary Advisory Council to discuss.
The proposed changes to the Sanctuary’s management plan, called the Restoration Blueprint, would be the first since the federal management and protection zone was designated in 1990. The document will be available at floridakeys.noaa.gov.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council and staff were to delve into several different aspects of the Restoration Blueprint. Sanctuary policy analyst Beth Dieveney and resource protection and permit coordinator Joanne Delaney were to give a presentation on the notice of proposed rule-making. Danielle Schwarzmann, chief economist with the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, was to present on the socio-economic analysis of the Restoration Blueprint. Sanctuary outreach coordinator Scott Atwell was to discuss the “Next Steps: Restoration Blueprint Tools, Public Comment Period, and Advisory Council Process.”
In addition to Tuesday’s meeting, the Sanctuary will hold several meetings, both in person and virtually, to take public input. People can also leave comment via the Sanctuary’s website. The Sanctuary will hold a virtual question-and-answer session on Aug. 16 and a virtual public comment meeting on Aug. 30.
The Sanctuary will hold three public workshops in the Keys in September. The first will be Sept. 20 in Tavernier, followed by Sept. 21 in Marathon and Sept. 22 in Key West. The Sanctuary will again discuss the draft of the Restoration Blueprint at its Oct. 18 Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting.
“It is time for the community to have a voice in protecting these resources,” Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “This document reflects the comments we heard during the last public comment period. We listened. We are now going to ask people for their thoughts on the latest version.”
Sanctuary managers have been working on changes to the management plan since releasing a Sanctuary Condition Report in 2011. In 2019, the Sanctuary released a series of proposed management plan changes as part of the Restoration Blueprint and held public meetings to take comment on the proposals.
The Restoration Blueprint will be narrowed down to just one proposal, upon which people will have 90 days to comment. The final proposal will be a mixture of the proposals that were debated and discussed when the Restoration Blueprint was first released in 2019, Fangman said.
Fangman said she did not expect everyone to be 100% happy with the plan, but she described it containing what is in the best interest of users and the resource, and asked people to think of the greater good of the community and the ecosystem as a whole.
In addition to regulation and boundary changes, the Restoration Blueprint dictates restoration work, mooring buoy programs, education and permitting, Fangman said.
The Restoration Blueprint comes at a critical time, as the Florida Keys reef is undergoing extensive coral loss due to widespread disease and is facing water quality and over-use issues. The state of Florida is reporting a record 1 million registered boats this year, which means the Keys reef is facing more threats and stresses than ever.