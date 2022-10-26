MARATHON — Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers are reminding divers to abide by the motto of “take only photos and leave only bubbles,” as one locally historically significant ship wreck has been looted.
The Sanctuary’s maritime heritage team was recently out with the buoy team and discovered that someone had disturbed and looted a shipwreck off Marathon that is part of the sanctuary’s Shipwreck Trail, said Matthew Lawrence, a maritime archeologist with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The illegal activity took place at the North America shipwreck site on Delta Shoal near Sombrero Key Light in 14 feet of water, according to Lawrence. Surrounded by sand and seagrass, the shipwreck is a large pile of stone ballast covering wooden timbers of the 180-year-old ship.
Looters moved hundreds of ballast stones from the side of the shipwreck, exposing wooden frames and planking, Lawrence said. Lawrence speculated that divers moved the stones in an attempt to loot artifacts, and it was “obvious the stones were moved by hand,” Lawrence said.
“The wooden structure that is now exposed will degrade much more quickly,” Lawrence said.
Returning the stones to their original position may slow the degradation, but the exposed wood will not likely survive another 180 years now that the protective layer of ballast has been broken apart, he said.
“This is a short-sighted approach to preserving and protecting our nation’s history,” Lawrence said. “People recognize that this is not an acceptable behavior for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. It takes a community to manage these sites.”
In the Sanctuary, artifacts and archaeological sites with historical or archaeological significance are classified as historical resources and protected by Sanctuary regulations. It is illegal to disturb them in any way without a Sanctuary permit. As the shipwreck also lies on state-owned submerged lands, it is also protected by state statute. The shipwreck’s looters committed a third-degree felony under Florida law, according to Lawrence.
Admiralty Court Records show that a three-masted, square-rigged ship named North America, carrying dry goods and furniture, was lost Nov. 25, 1842, on Delta Shoals while traveling from New York to Mobile, Alabama. Local wreckers saved as much of the cargo as they could during a three-day salvage effort, but the ship could not be re-floated. Sixteen years later, Sombrero Key Light began warning mariners of the treacherous reef, but vessels continued to wreck in the area.
The North America is part of the Sanctuary’s Shipwreck Trail, which was established in 1997 to offer visitors the chance to examine ships from three broad periods of Keys maritime history. The trail of historic wrecks are scattered along the coral reefs and buried in the sandy shallows a few miles offshore.
The nine ships along the Shipwreck Trail have many tales to tell, from the stories of individuals who came before, to why they were here and their difficulties in navigating the local waters, according to Sanctuary managers.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the sites along the trail. An underwater guide is available for each site on the Shipwreck Trail, providing the shipwreck and mooring buoy positions, history, a site map and information about marine life divers might encounter.
Conditions on the Shipwreck Trail sites vary from easy dives in shallow water to deeper dives of 100 feet or more where swift currents may be encountered. Some deeper sites require mooring to submerged buoys.