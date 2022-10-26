MARATHON — Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers are reminding divers to abide by the motto of “take only photos and leave only bubbles,” as one locally historically significant ship wreck has been looted.

The Sanctuary’s maritime heritage team was recently out with the buoy team and discovered that someone had disturbed and looted a shipwreck off Marathon that is part of the sanctuary’s Shipwreck Trail, said Matthew Lawrence, a maritime archeologist with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

