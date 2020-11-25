FLORIDA KEYS — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will welcome four new members, representing two fishing seats, at its meeting on Dec. 8.
Karen Angle of Sail Gatana Charters will be seated as the recreational fishing representative, and Gary Jennings of the American Sportfishing Association will serve as the alternate.
Michael Nealis of Best Bet Sportfishing Charters will be seated as the Charter Fishing Sports member, with Jeff Shelar of Catch Em All Sportfishing serving as the alternate.
Outgoing charter fishing sports interim members Steve Leopold and Richie Gomez will be recognized for their service.