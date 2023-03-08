MARATHON — Five new members have been installed on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council.
Reef Relief education manager Dora DeMaria was selected education and outreach alternate member.
Key West-based commercial fisherman Daniel Padron was selected as the commercial fishing representative.
Aloha Sailing owner Capt. Eddie Kertis was chosen as tourism representative.
NOAA Fisheries Service resource management specialist Lauren Waters was named the NOAA Fisheries representative.
Monroe County Commissioner Jim Scholl, who had served on Sanctuary Advisory Council in the past, was named as the local government representative.
Sanctuary advisory councils are community-based groups established to provide advice and recommendations to the superintendents of the National Marine Sanctuaries and Marine National Monuments.
Councils also serve as liaisons between their constituents in the community and sanctuaries.
