Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary

MONROE COUNTY — Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers are hosting two virtual meetings this month to answer questions and take public comment on a recently released draft of a new management plan and rules and regulations changes, which includes expanded Sanctuary boundaries, new and expanded Sanctuary Preservation Areas, tighter regulations for derelict vessels and prohibition of fish feeding for dive and snorkel trip operators.

Sanctuary managers hosted a virtual question-and-answer workshop Tuesday, Aug. 16. A second virtual public workshop is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, to take formal public comment.

