MONROE COUNTY — Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers are hosting two virtual meetings this month to answer questions and take public comment on a recently released draft of a new management plan and rules and regulations changes, which includes expanded Sanctuary boundaries, new and expanded Sanctuary Preservation Areas, tighter regulations for derelict vessels and prohibition of fish feeding for dive and snorkel trip operators.
Sanctuary managers hosted a virtual question-and-answer workshop Tuesday, Aug. 16. A second virtual public workshop is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, to take formal public comment.
These first two virtual public workshops will be followed by three in-person meetings in the Upper, Middle and Lower Keys in September to take more public comment.
The draft is the first major overhaul of the Sanctuary’s rules and regulations since it was implemented in 1990. The release comes at a crucial time, as the Sanctuary is battling Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, which has wiped out large concentrations of coral, and the reef by some estimates could be as much 90% dead. At the same time, millions of people visit and dive, fish and snorkel in Sanctuary waters.
Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner recently told the Sanctuary Advisory Council the Keys reef is at a “tipping point,” and it could be “the first major U.S. ecosystems to collapse in this century.”
The draft includes new regulations that would allow the Sanctuary to close off areas more quickly and easily if there are disease outbreaks or threats that need to be addressed.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the boundaries by about nearly 1,000 square miles, going from roughly 3,800 square miles to roughly 4,800 square miles. The new boundaries include expanding the Sanctuary waters in the Atlantic Ocean to the current “area to be avoided” that is already closed to large shipping vessels.
The Sanctuary has proposed a new closed area in the Tortugas South. The new boundaries also bring in the Pulley Ridge deepwater coral reef several hundred miles west of Key West to the Sanctuary and make it a no-anchor zone to protect fragile deepwater corals. Pulley Ridge is already designated an “Area of Particular Concern” by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, Policy Analyst Beth Dieveney told the Sanctuary Advisory Council when the draft was released.
The draft also includes a proposed rule that would prohibit cruise ships from discharging deck and wash water within Sanctuary boundaries, according to Permit Coordinator Joanne Delaney.
Fish feeding from dive and snorkel boats would also be prohibited, because of concerns about human safety and changing the behavior of marine life, Delaney said. Fish feeding would still be allowed from land, which would include Keys marinas already equipped with tarpon feeding stations.
The abandoning of deserted grounded vessels would also be prohibited and would prohibit vessels endangered of becoming derelict, according to the draft.
Two new Sanctuary Preservation Areas are being proposed. The Sanctuary has proposed a 2.3-square-mile area at Turtle Rocks off the Upper Keys and a 1.4-square-mile one at Turtle Shoal off the Middle Keys. The areas do allow public access, Bruckner said.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the Sanctuary Preservation Area at Carysfort Light Reef from 2.3 miles to 3.7 miles and at Alligator Reef from .3 square miles to .5 square miles, Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner
Sanctuary managers are proposing to open some areas to greater access, allowing more activities, such as French Reef off Key Largo and Rock Key off Key West, Bruckner said.