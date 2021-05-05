TALLAHASSEE — Floridians may visit myvaccine.fl.gov to schedule their own appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
They will see a list of state-supported vaccine sites from which to choose available appointments. If no appointment is available nearby, they will be notified as new locations open.
One may also call the support specialists at 833-540-2032 to register and schedule a vaccination appointment. For TTY assistance, call 833-476-1038.
At this time, state-supported sites within Monroe County are administering the Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for persons age 18 and up. For additional locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including through retail pharmacies, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.