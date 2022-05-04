KEY WEST — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed former Key West city manager Jim Scholl to the Monroe County Commission.
Scholl assumes the Key West-based commission position made vacant earlier this year when Commissioner Eddie Martinez resigned after being arrested on spousal abuse charges in Miami.
“It feels good,” Scholl said Friday evening of his appointment. “It took a little while but that is OK as the governor has been busy. I look forward to working with the other commissioners and county staff and moving forward with supporting the business of the county.”
Scholl plans to continue to make creating and maintaining workforce housing a priority for the county and wants to also work on climate change and sea-level adaption issues and projects, he said.
Scholl, of Key West, served as the city manager of Key West from 2007 to 2012 and 2014 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as captain in the U.S. Navy and was the base commander for Naval Air Station Key West. He also was the senior government director of the Naval Air Station Key West Tactical Aircrew Combat Training System range office.
He is a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West, Key West Military Affairs Committee, and serves as the president of the board of directors for the Sigsbee Charter School. He has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University (Ohio) and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Navy War College.