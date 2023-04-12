MONROE COUNTY — Good news related to the school budget was tempered by concern over unknowns coming recently from the state Legislature in a report from Beverly Anders, Monroe County School District’s executive director of finance and performance, at last month’s meeting of the Monroe County School Board.

The current budget showed greater-than-expected property tax revenue to the tune of $3.2 million and savings from unspent funds budgeted for salaries and benefits in the same amount. Anders said another 25% increase in property tax revenue is expected for the coming year, but this likely will be the last year of such a high increase. About $6 million will be placed in the fund balance, bringing the unassigned fund balance to $17 million, equivalent to about 13.5% of the annual budget. Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford has advocated for such reserves to prepare for the proverbial rainy day.

