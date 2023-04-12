MONROE COUNTY — Good news related to the school budget was tempered by concern over unknowns coming recently from the state Legislature in a report from Beverly Anders, Monroe County School District’s executive director of finance and performance, at last month’s meeting of the Monroe County School Board.
The current budget showed greater-than-expected property tax revenue to the tune of $3.2 million and savings from unspent funds budgeted for salaries and benefits in the same amount. Anders said another 25% increase in property tax revenue is expected for the coming year, but this likely will be the last year of such a high increase. About $6 million will be placed in the fund balance, bringing the unassigned fund balance to $17 million, equivalent to about 13.5% of the annual budget. Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford has advocated for such reserves to prepare for the proverbial rainy day.
In the coming school year, raises in teacher salaries are budgeted at $4.4 million, or about $5,000 per teacher to retain talent, under the superintendent’s goal of raising salaries for teachers.
April 24 is when a meeting with the United Teachers of Monroe union is scheduled, according to Harry Russell, executive director of personnel support and instructional leadership.
Expenses budgeted but not spent showed a surplus of a half-million dollars, but there are now additional costs of Family Empowerment Scholarships of $900,000. Family Empowerment Scholarships provide the option for kindergarten through 12th grade students to attend a participating private school and are expected to cost around $4 million, an increase of about $2.5 million for students who currently are homeschooled and not enrolled in the program, Anders said. Another “empowerment” program offers families of eligible students the option to receive a $750 scholarship to provide transportation to a public school different from the school to which the student was assigned.
“We’re not projecting an increase in students next year,” Anders added.
Anders said she also expects a decrease to the class size funding coming from the state, and increased retirement costs of 5.62% and 1% for the investment plan or about $5 million if the proposed bill passes. Anders said the district is working with lobbyists and state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, to ensure they understand how class size funding could affect the district. “Until May 5, it’ll be difficult to anticipate what will happen,” Anders said.
Chair Andy Griffiths said the good news is the district is starting the budget process four months in advance. “Since Ms. Anders came to us, we’ve maintained 67% of our general operating budget in instruction,” he said.
Anders said the revenue this year for the general operating budget is about $136 million, and she is anticipating about $149.8 million for the coming year.
The state only funds 10% of that, Axford noted.
A board retreat May 16 will further concentrate on the budget and school infrastructure needs, Axford said.