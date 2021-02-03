MONROE COUNTY — Myriad processes are in place to ensure school assets don’t just walk out of school like two Promethean boards did at Stanley Switlik School in Marathon, the Monroe County School Board learned last week.
Promethean interactive displays and screens for education aim to expand student perspectives and range in cost from $3,000 to $13,000. The incident occurred while construction was under way in 2019 and there were wholesale changes in school administration and personnel changes at the construction company. A police report with the items’ serial numbers was filed, according to school officials.
Beverly Anders, Monroe County School District finance director, said the original purchase price of the Promethean boards were $5,000 each, but they had been used a few years in classrooms, so the depreciated value was $1,100 each.
Suanne Lee, in the district’s internal services division of finance and performance, mentioned this incident while giving a thorough presentation on the daily, monthly, annual and periodic procedures and policies to ensure furniture, fixtures and equipment acquired by MCSD by purchase or donation are accounted for and maintained until donation or disposal.
Software called FOCUS tracks the items, creating an asset entry each time something is charged to capital. FOCUS requires entering make, model, serial number and location to receive and pay for the item. Then, property control employees visit onsite to verify items are present and tag them for continued monitoring.
In the rare case items of value are missing, either a missing item informational report or a stolen report is filed with law enforcement noting the item and situation surrounding its disappearance. Reports can be used in future investigations if a pattern is identified.
When there is reason to believe something was stolen, a case number is obtained from law enforcement which places serial numbers in the national database; in the event the equipment appears for sale, investigations continue.
In other meeting action, Melissa Alsobrooks, part of the district teaching and learning team, presented a 68-page LGBTQ support plan for promoting safe and inclusive schools.
Among the best practices are providing professional development for faculty and staff with a focus on increasing resiliency and school/social/familial support to LGBTQ students; building school climates that avoid gender stereotyping and affirms the gender of all children; providing a safe space for the student to disclose their gender identity to the administration, counselor or unsupportive parents; offering counseling services to families and connecting them to local resources for LGBTQ youth. Among Monroe County students in grades 6 to 12, 1.8% self-identified as LGBTQ, and participated in the survey as optional. A follow-up with additional data is expected at the next school board meeting.
Alsobrooks added that schools’ media centers are carrying more inclusive literary sources for students as well.
The school board congratulated Key Largo School on coordinating its 42nd annual Safety Patrol trip to Washington, D.C., which is offered at no cost to the school or district. The trip, set for the spring, exposes students to historical places and the daily workings of the U.S. Capitol. Each of the 40 fifth-grade students raises $1,974 to cover round-trip transportation from Key Largo to Washington, D.C., five nights in an Arlington hotel, admission to sites and meals. Students meet with a Florida representative at the Capitol building for a question-and-answer session and a group photo.
Lastly, Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford offered a wellness plan for school staff. Saying she is passionate about staff having a quality experience while working for the district, she learned many are experiencing chronic, acute stress, so a wellness team will seek to address basic needs by offering Wellness Wednesdays, monthly wellness themes and focusing on physical health by offering gym memberships with contributions of up to $75,000.
When Axford learned from a survey that 27% of educators plan to leave the profession within a year; 67% are enjoying their job less than previously and 74% are struggling financially, she sought free assets such as from Gallagher Bassett Services as possibilities to enhance physical and mental health.
“It’s incumbent on us to address this,” Axford said, adding the wellness team is working with Alliance Health Resources on a plan and self-care strategies.