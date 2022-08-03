MONROE COUNTY — Retired physician Sue Woltanski and prosecutor Alexandria Suarez are vying for the District 5 Monroe County School Board seat on Aug. 23.

Woltanski, the incumbent, was elected unopposed to the non-partisan seat in 2018. Suarez made a previous bid for public office in 2020 as a District 120 Florida House of Representatives candidate, losing to Jim Mooney in the Republican primary.

