KEY WEST — The Monroe County School Board approved preliminary matters for a workforce housing project on Trumbo Road and the Tommy Roberts stadium construction, both located in Key West, at its Dec. 13 meeting.
On the latter, the board approved an interim agreement with the contractor, SPGL LLC, for the housing development. The board also reveled in a successful Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, characterizing the financial performance report was “perfect” and “super-impressive.”
Regarding the affordable housing, SPGL, which initially proposed building 76 workforce units, expressed willingness to increase the total number by up to 10 by decreasing the number of three-bedroom units and proportionally increasing the number of one- or two-bedroom units.
The agreement does not obligate the school district but simply sets the terms by which SPGL may conduct investigations to determine the financial feasibility of their proposed development.
If SPGL successfully completes their due diligence, the parties will negotiate a comprehensive ground lease that is subject to approval by the school board.
But, the majority of the meeting — during both public comment and board discussion — was about the design and development of Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium & Rex Weech Field being constructed at a not-to-exceed cost of almost $17.2 million. The refurbishment project is expected to begin in May with substantial completion by spring 2024.
During citizens’ comment time, residents spoke passionately about having access to the stadium and Rex Weech Field, which is used for high school baseball and football, as well as in the summer for club sport baseball for students. Current and former baseball players who were recruited by colleges and professional leagues extolled the commitment of Key West as a baseball town.
But to Executive Director of Operations and Planning Patrick Lefere, the concerns were the equivalent of baseball’s ninth inning.
“I have no options other than to close the field for seven-plus months [for construction],” he said. “The entire field is an active construction site. [The coach] twice previously was told it was not possible to keep the field open.”
Board Vice Chair Sue Woltanski of Key Largo said she recalled during the start of the reconstruction discussion with contractors, the parameters of baseball season were to be considered in the project’s development, but she was not aware of the field’s usage over the summer.
Whether there are any options for the summer baseball program remain unanswered but additional discussions prompted by board members will be ongoing.
“We can help facilitate those discussions,” Lefere said.
In the end, the preparatory guaranteed maximum price agreement with Ajax Building Company for the fields’ design and redevelopment passed 5-0.
Lastly, an item not on the original school board agenda, but added and noticed seven days in advance of the meeting, also was approved. The district approved an agreement with the College of the Florida Keys for a new charter school.