KEY WEST — The Monroe County School Board approved preliminary matters for a workforce housing project on Trumbo Road and the Tommy Roberts stadium construction, both located in Key West, at its Dec. 13 meeting.

On the latter, the board approved an interim agreement with the contractor, SPGL LLC, for the housing development. The board also reveled in a successful Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, characterizing the financial performance report was “perfect” and “super-impressive.”