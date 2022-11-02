PLANTATION KEY — The Monroe County School Board recently passed a 2022-2025 Strategic Plan designed to leverage the school district’s work and build upon it in “bold, innovative ways so we may be even more responsive to the needs of our students and school community,” according to Superintendent Theresa Axford.

Its first two goals specify actions for increasing student achievement and activities pertaining to student health and well-being.

jzimakeys@aol.com