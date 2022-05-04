KEY WEST — The Monroe County School Board has received an unsolicited offer from development firm SPGL to rebuild the school district’s administrative office property with affordable apartments in the interest of addressing the ongoing staff shortages and increasing difficulty for teachers to find housing in the Florida Keys.
The property is at 241 Trumbo Road and 240 White St. in Key West, and SPGL is proposing developing approximately 76 apartment units composed of 56 one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units exclusively available to district employees. In the proposal, the current administrative building would be replaced by a 20,000-square-foot, two-story structure “delivered as a ‘gray box’ to be built out by the district.”
District staff acknowledged at last week’s school board meeting there is likely more demand for two- and three-bedroom units, but said SPGL doesn’t appear interested in negotiating on that aspect.
Board member Sue Woltanski said she has some reservations about the proposal, namely that she would like to see a better plan for a new administrative building and from where the funds for the project will come.
“I mean, I like the idea, the plan, but I don’t feel like I know the long game here at this point of how all the pieces are going to fit together financially,” she said.
Board member Bobby Highsmith pointed out the district has had a task force working for a number of years on redevelopment of district properties and said the board had not had any workshops or feedback from that task force.
“I would be very uncomfortable at this point saying, ‘Yeah, let’s run with these guys.’ And they may have the best proposal of all, but I just feel like we don’t have anywhere near enough information to make any informed decision at this point,” Highsmith said.
Board member Andy Griffiths said he was “uncomfortable” with the administrative staff remaining at Trumbo, adding that he’d rather see that space used for more desperately-needed housing units.
“I’d really want to get as many housing units as we can,” Griffiths said.
In the end, board members elected to not move forward with the proposal just yet, but to convene with the task force on redevelopment to get a feel of what the task force believes are the most pressing needs for the district.
Just as it has been the case in many small-town school board meetings throughout the last year, the public comment period at last week’s meeting was largely focused on cultural conflicts and concerns over what is being taught in the schools.
One man, John Jochem from Cudjoe Key, spoke on behalf of the Lower Keys Conservative Group. He began by saying the school board was “perceived by some for embracing socialism and communism.” Just as some other speakers have over the last few months, the speaker took issue with the district’s mission statement encouraging its students to be “global citizens.”
Jochem went on to use a quote widely circulated on social media and falsely attributed to former President Barack Obama, that says “ordinary men and women are too small-minded to govern their own affairs. That order and progress can only come when individuals surrender their rights to an all-powerful sovereign.” The quote has been found to be fake by multiple fact-checking agencies.
The speaker also claimed that state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, had embraced this mantra by voting against the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill. The bill, which is set to become law, bans discussion of sexual orientation in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade.
“So you can’t talk about this from kindergarten to third grade, that implies you can talk about it from fourth grade on up. So I would encourage you to have a workshop and discuss the possibility of limiting transfers to people from the fourth grade up. These could be your predators, going after these students,” the Conservative Group speaker said, mirroring rhetoric that has been employed by proponents of the bill statewide, who say it is an anti-grooming law.
Another speaker, Mary Fels, also of Cudjoe Key, said that students are being held “socially captive” because “our children are forced to be involved in discussions on gender and sexuality by people with limited training and questionable expertise on these complicated subjects. The government is, again, experimenting on our children.”
Another speaker, Henry Hittle of Key Largo, said the district should “respect the right of the parent to decide how their children are educated in terms of moral beliefs. It’s not up to educators to instill kids with belief systems or concepts that are not developmentally appropriate for students.”