MONROE COUNTY — The board of the Monroe County School District was to consider an agenda item at its Tuesday meeting that could impose a 30-day mask mandate for all students, only allowing for an opt-out for medical reasons. The meeting took place after press time.
The discussion comes amidst a tense legal battle between the starkly anti-mask state government and some of Florida’s largest school districts, which have defied the governor to impose mask mandates anyway.
A Leon County circuit judge ruled Thursday, Aug. 26, to uphold the districts’ ability to mandate masks, but the state government has still said it is going to withhold salaries of Broward and Alachua county school board members who voted in favor of mask mandates. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran also demanded that the Miami-Dade and Broward school districts explain how they intend to comply with the state’s opt-out requirement. Those districts are among 13 requiring masks.
The agenda item is written as being at the request of board member Dr. Sue Woltanski. It would enable for any student whose 504 (special needs) plan allowed for a medical opt-out last year to be automatically grandfathered into exemption from masks this year.
The current policy in the district is for parents to have an option to opt their child out of wearing a mask in school, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ preferred method. About 1,200 parents have signed the opt-out form. More than 8,000 children attend the district’s public schools.
The discussion comes as the state and county have seen a recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases, and a rise in the number of children infected. As of Friday, there had been 167 students who had tested positive for COVID since school began Aug. 12, compared with 286 students all of last school year. Fifteen teachers and 20 staff members also had confirmed positive COVID cases.
Asked how the mandate would be enforced, should it pass, a district spokeswoman said she did not want to speculate on the item before a vote.
“My understanding is that Judge (John C.) Cooper ruled that the Parents Bill of Rights should not be infringed upon unless there’s a compelling state interest and what’s being asked is reasonable and narrow,” Woltanski said Thursday. “Like I said at the last board meeting, I don’t think there’s a more compelling state interest than to squelch this pandemic surge.”
Woltanski acknowledged that there will be pushback from parents about a mask mandate. She said one parent had asked her recently why the board did not survey parents about their mask preferences, but Woltanski said that the fact that only 15% of the parents in the district signed the opt-out implies that most are in favor of masks. Some children whose parents signed the opt-out are wearing masks anyway, Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said at the last board meeting.
As for a potential battle with the state over a politically fraught issue, Woltanski said the medical benefits of a temporary mask mandate are worth it.
“I don’t know how the rest of the board will feel, but I don’t need my salary enough to put people’s and children’s lives at risk,” she said.
Board chairman John Dick said that members cannot telegraph their votes through the media, but that the item will be discussed and “we’ll see how it goes.”