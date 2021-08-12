MONROE COUNTY -- When school starts Thursday, Aug. 12, parents will have the option of allowing their children to not have to wear a mask for COVID-19 protection.
However, school staff will be required to wear a mask. The Monroe County School Board voted Tuesday night to give parents the option. Parents will have to sign a waiver allowing students to not wear a mask.
The vote comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold funding and the pay of school board members and superintendents who enact rules requiring masks. Some school districts plan to defy the governor’s request.
The five board members make $67,000 a year. The superintendent makes $140,000 a year. The salaries total approximately $570,000 to $600,000 when benefits are included. The district receives $16 million from the state in total, according to the school district.
School Board member Andy Griffiths called masking a “local decision.” School Board member Sue Woltanski expressed concern for children with asthma and other health conditions and expressed frustration about “people confusing personal medical decisions with public health decisions.”
She reminded the board that people are prohibited by law from smoking indoors.
Attorneys for the school district are currently drafting the waiver allowing students to opt out of the mask requirement. The school district issued a news release Wednesday outlining the new policy.
The opt-out form was available after 4 p.m. Wednesday. District staff must wear a facial covering indoors and on district transportation with no option of opting out, according to the press release.
Visitors will not be allowed on district property for the first two weeks of school unless otherwise coordinated through school administration.
“We will continue to work closely with the medical community to monitor the level of infection in our county,” Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said in the release. “We will revisit this issue at each School Board meeting and may make changes as the situation requires it.
“We are committed to providing a quality education to all of our students. We are also committed to providing them with a safe environment in which to learn. To that end, we will also be continuing many of the mitigation efforts from last year, such as frequent cleaning, handwashing, distancing (to the extent it is possible), and controlling traffic flow in our hallways and our cafeterias in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
“As a final reminder, anyone who is feeling sick should stay at home,” Axford added. “I also hope everyone who is not yet vaccinated, and who is eligible for it, will consider getting vaccinated as soon as possible. We all need to work together to protect our schools and our community from the spread of this disease.”
Local government leaders held an emergency teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 resurgence in Florida and Florida Keys.
The Keys hit a record on Tuesday with 89 new COVID cases being reported, with 11 of those cases being children, said Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health. The Keys have had 578 new cases in the past 10 days, with 84 of those cases being children, Eadie said.
As of Wednesday, 24 people in the Florida Keys with COVID-19 were hospitalized, according to Eadie.
Eadie has recommended all people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks.
“We should push that everyone on all school property should be masked,” Eadie told the School Board on Tuesday evening.