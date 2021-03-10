MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County School District recognized the local Florida Department of Health office as a Community Partner GEMS Award recipient at a recent school board meeting.
The district said it is grateful to Bob Eadie, health department director, and his team, including Dr. Mark Whiteside and nurse Dana Portillo, for their support as participants on the Back to School Task Force and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The partnership with the local health department has been key as the district navigated the return to school during COVID-19, district officials said. The willingness of the local health department to communicate regularly with district staff has helped with decision-making on a daily basis, according to the school district.