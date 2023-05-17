MARATHON — The Monroe County School Board, at its Tuesday, May 9, meeting, heard a glowing report about the 2022-23 school year and approved various contracts, including a notice to proceed on the Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium/Rex Weech Field project in Key West.

Under its contract dated May 27, 2021, with Ajax Building Company, along with amendments approved April 25 by the school board, the sports venue will be vastly improved.

