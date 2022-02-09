MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County School District will be holding town hall meetings for parents and community members to give input for the district’s strategic plan.

The district is seeking feedback on the mission, vision and goal areas of student success, the whole child, human capital, and safety and security.

The meetings are set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Marathon High School auditorium and Feb. 16 at the Coral Shores High School auditorium.