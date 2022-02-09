Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County School District will be holding town hall meetings for parents and community members to give input for the district’s strategic plan.
The district is seeking feedback on the mission, vision and goal areas of student success, the whole child, human capital, and safety and security.
The meetings are set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Marathon High School auditorium and Feb. 16 at the Coral Shores High School auditorium.