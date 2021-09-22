MONROE COUNTY — Education leaders heralded Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent announcement that he would be pursuing legislation to bring the standardized Florida Standards Assessment tests to an end beginning next school year.
The FSA tests are given to every student grades 3-10 at the end of each academic year in the subjects of math and reading. DeSantis was critical of the tests, saying they are outdated and are given at an inconvenient time of the academic year.
“I think it’s become apparent that the FSA has become outmoded. This is 2021. We have the ability to monitor progress in ways that’s customizable to each student. The FSA obviously takes a lot of time at the end of the school year. It’s one big test that will be done, but then if you identify deficiencies the school year is already over,” DeSantis said.
Trisha Woods, principal of Ocean Studies Charter School in Key Largo, said the timing of having one large test at the end of the year is not ideal, since data from the tests is received over the summer and then put to use in the fall of the next school year, when it was already four months old. She said the move away from the FSA is “definitely a good move.”
“I’m excited to see how it’s going to roll out,” she said.
DeSantis’ plan is to replace the FSA with a system of progress monitoring throughout the school year. He said the need to get timely data on the needs of specific students will be an improvement over the old system and described it as “less time for testing, more time for learning.”
Legislation to enact the change will still need to be passed by the Florida Legislature, where DeSantis expects it to pick up broad support. Under his desired timeline, the current school year will be the last one with FSA testing.
Woods said all the schools in the district already use a software program called Renaissance to monitor student progress and give benchmark tests. She said one plan would be to use benchmark testing three times a year to assess student’s individual progress.
“I think it will give us a better feel in real time for what their needs are,” Woods said.
Marathon High School Principal Wendy McPherson said she also supported the change. She said although there were benefits to the FSA tests, she said she “personally likes” the move away from them.
“As for all its good, it’s also causing some harm,” she said of the standardized tests.
Monroe County School Board Chairman John Dick said there’s long been calls to bring the number of tests students are subjected to down.
“I think at this point it’s a very good move,” he said.
Dick said gathering more specific and timely data on student needs would be beneficial, and taking stress away from students and staff is a good thing.
“I’m sure the staff is happy with it. If the staff is happy, I’m happy,” he said.
Dick said he did see the benefit in some form of standardized tests, however.
“You have to see whether your students are capable of receiving a diploma, so you have to test them in some way,” he said.
Dick recalls taking the Regents test, a standardized test given in New York, when he was in high school. But he said over the years, some curricula have become too focused on just studying what will be asked on the tests.
“Back then, they didn’t spend so much of the year preparing for the test. They taught the curriculum and if you learned it you passed the test,” he said.
Woods said she will be interested to see how the new system plays out, if the whole state will adopt one system of accountability, if Keys schools will maintain the current Renaissance system and which subjects will be added to progress monitoring testing.
The FSA debuted in 2015 and grew out of a previous iteration of statewide standardized test, the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test. It was based on the nationwide educational initiative Common Core. The move by DeSantis was popular not only with educators in Monroe County but also with the Florida Education Association, a state-wide teacher’s union, which expressed support for divesting from high-stakes testing in a series of statements on social media.