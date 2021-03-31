MONROE COUNTY — Full-time, in-person learning resumed Monday, March 29, for Monroe County students who have opted to return to the classroom.
Some students will remain on the A/B schedule they have been on this school year, and others will return to the classroom.
All students should be sure to wear masks while in school or on the bus, Monroe County School District officials stated in a news release.
“We will be continuing to encourage frequent hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing of at least three feet, per the new CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance published on Friday, and more if at all possible,” the release stated.
Those students who were on an A/B schedule can continue on the same schedule they were on before spring break, according to the Monroe County School District.
All students — those on an A/B schedule and those returning full-time — will receive five full days of instruction and will be expected to be in attendance those five full days, either at home or in-person.
Bus routes will remain the same for now but may be altered if necessary to ensure safe distancing, district officials said. Lunch schedules will remain the same and will continue to be free through the end of the school year.
Earlier this month, district officials agreed to go from the A/B schedule to five days a week after Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran sent Monroe County School District officials a letter saying the district wasn’t complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency order and threatened to take away funding.
“The consequences for failing to comply ... include reverting back to the statutory funding scheme without the benefits of the emergency order,” Corcoran said.
Corcoran ordered the school district to confirm it would comply with state orders within 24 hours after the letter was issued.