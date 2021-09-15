MONROE COUNTY — The local school board last week approved a slight property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year and kept its current policy on masks, which allows students to opt out of wearing them if their parents sign a waiver.
Board member Dr. Sue Woltanski, a pediatrician, proposed changing the policy to only allow students to opt out for medical reasons. She cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases locally and concern about people taking home COVID-19 tests and the results not being reported to the Florida Department of Health for proposing a change to the district’s current policy.
However, Woltanski did not receive any support from her fellow board members.
Board member Mindy Conn argued the number of reported daily cases has begun to decline, staff is wearing masks and the schools have better ventilation systems than when the pandemic started roughly 18 months ago.
Two hundred students in the local school district tested positive for COVID since classes resumed Aug. 12, compared to 286 for the entire previous school year. The current year’s numbers peaked during the second week of school at 59 and have since dropped to 33 last week.
Several residents spoke against changing the mask policy, but two healthcare professionals spoke in favor of making masks a requirement with no parental opt-out unless for medical reasons.
Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the Florida Department of Health, addressed the board on the current status of the COVID-19 in the Florida Keys.
Eadie said the number of reported cases is currently in decline, but he said this could be a “pause before another spike,” and that the number of current COVID-19 cases does not include home test kits.
“In an ideal world, everyone would be vaccinated,” Eadie said. “I would like everyone to wear a mask when they should be, but that’s not the law.”
A judge recently ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ directive telling school districts they can’t require masks without parent opt-out options. However, the judge’s ruling was overturned last Thursday on appeal.
Roughly 15% of students’ parents signed the waiver opting the children out of the mask regulation, according to the district.
During the meeting, the board approved its operating budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and set its local property tax rate. The district’s operating budget will increase from $115 million to $117 million, according to the district’s finance department. The budget increases are because of a state mandate dealing with retirement benefit costs and increases in school safety and security measures and costs, according to the finance department.
The board approved a property tax rate that is nearly 3% above the rollback rate, which is the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as the current fiscal year. The rate will cost non-homesteaded property owners, which is about 60% of properties in the Keys, $320 per $100,000 of assessed value. Homesteaded property owners will pay less because they receive a discount through the Save Our Home legislation.
The school district’s executive director of personnel support and instructional leadership, Harry Russell, addressed the board on what the district is doing to recruit and maintain teachers and staff.
The lack of housing in the Keys continues to be the No. 1 issue, but the district is offering funding for school employees who want to continue their education and advance to better-paying jobs, Russell said.
The district is also working on programs to target minority educators so the district does a “better job of mirroring the student population,” Russell said.