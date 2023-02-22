KEY WEST — Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford, at the Feb. 14 school board meeting in Key West, said the district received a five-year, $8.9 million grant for wellness and crisis intervention in schools from the U.S. Department of Education.

In her Superintendent’s Bulletin this month at keysschools.com, Axford said, “With the number of issues facing students today, school counselors play a vital role in helping our schools meet student needs.”

jzimakeys@aol.com