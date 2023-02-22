Brown basilisk

The brown basilisk has prominent markings and characteristics that distinguish it from other reptilian species. Most notable is the head crest. They also appear to run across water. There remains a mystery to scientists about how far and wide they have spread and what they are consuming and disturbing.

 STEVE A. JOHNSON/Contributed

FLORIDA — The brown basilisk, a nonnative lizard, is gaining ground across South and Central Florida, and University of Florida scientists are asking for the public’s help as more data to determine the reptile’s status and potential impacts is needed. Where the critters are moving is of particular interest.

“We receive anecdotal reports of brown basilisks in areas where the reported sightings are thin and sporadic, but we know they are thriving in South and Central Florida. There are reports of brown basilisks from the Florida Keys to Gainesville,” said Ken Gioeli, a natural resources and environment agent at UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County. “Residents and visitors can enhance the data by taking photos of brown basilisks and uploading them to EddMapS or the IveGot1 app.”