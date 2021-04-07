TALLAHASSEE — A bill that would have allowed the Monroe County voters to decide whether they wanted to raise the sales tax by a penny for sea-level-rise mitigation projects has died due to Republican opposition in the Florida Keys and the state capital.
The bill would have allowed local voters to decide on the sales tax increase and could have enabled the county to bond $300 million for sea-level-rise projects, which will cost billions of dollars in Monroe County. If passed by the voters, the sales tax increase would have given the county greater control over funding and not forced county staff and lobbyists to continually ask the federal and state government for funding.
The Monroe County Commission made the request of state legislators after being lobbied by Stillwright Point and other Key Largo residents who are already battling nuisance flooding on a regular basis.
The county has been struggling to secure funding for mitigation projects and recently proposed creating neighborhood property tax districts, where the communities themselves could pay for the projects.
However, Key Largo residents asked the commission to make the property tax Keys-wide or look for other sources of revenue to pay for the projects because of the financial burden such work could place on residents in those individual neighborhoods. This motivated the commission to propose a sales tax increase.
But the bill was doomed shortly after the five Monroe County commissioners agreed to ask the state Legislature to pass it. Several members of the executive committee of the Monroe County Republican Party were vocally opposed the bill and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, who represents the Keys, declined to sponsor the bill, despite the all-Republican commission requesting the bill.
“I am adamantly opposed to any and all tax increases — particularly at a time when the state of Florida has a nearly $3 billion revenue shortfall,” Rodriguez said. “Placing an undue and unnecessary tax burden on our residents is fiscally irresponsible. Reinforcing, upgrading and building new infrastructure to combat the effects of sea-level rise is of paramount importance, but these infrastructure investments should be paid for with existing financing mechanisms and/or funding sources — not tax increases.”
Existing funding mechanisms include the $14.5 million dedicated to Monroe County under the American Rescue Plan, Hazard Mitigation Grants and Emergency Watershed Protection programs, Rodriguez said.
“In addition to the hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to environmental protection and infrastructure improvements, the Legislature is continuing to take a proactive approach to combat the impacts of seasonal flooding and sea-level rise,” she said.
House Bill 7019 would create a new Resilient Florida Grant Program that would issue grants to municipalities to cover the cost of preparing for flooding and sea-level rise, Rodriguez said. However, that bill would take money away from affordable housing.
A second bill, HB 1429, authorizes all tourist development taxes to be repurposed to finance flood-mitigation projects or improvements, she said.
Monroe County Republican Executive Committee member Casey Scheu questioned the costs of some of the county’s proposed mitigation projects, arguing they could be done cheaper. He also said the county should look at other finding sources, such as going after bed taxes that fund Monroe County Tourist Development Council projects, such as capital projects for tourist-dependent infrastructure and advertising.
The House version of the proposed sales tax bill has died and there is not much hope for the Senate version after Rodriguez declined to sponsor it. It was eventually sponsored by Democrat Annette Taddeo, who represents southern Miami-Dade County, but faces an uphill battle as Republicans control both the state House and Senate.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron sounded disappointed that the bill failed to get traction both locally and in Tallahassee, but was optimistic the county will be able to find other sources to pay for mitigation projects, which are extremely expensive.
“The commission felt comfortable passing the request, as 67% of sales tax comes from tourists,” Coldiron said. “We thought it was one of many good ideas.”
Stillwright Point resident Andy Sikora called the bill the “best solution,” because the tax would be spread to a large number of people.
Sikora could face a $5,000 annual increase in property taxes if the county creates a special taxing district in his neighborhood, where flood mitigation projects have been estimated to cost up to $21 million.
Sikora noted that flooding may not currently be a problem in all neighborhoods but could be in the near future. The county estimated the cost to raise all vulnerable roads to mitigate sea-level rise at about $1.8 billion.