FLORIDA KEYS — Lights out, as the time has again come for one of the more spectacular natural events in Florida — sea turtle nesting season.
This time of year is when these gentle ocean creatures crawl up out of the sea to deposit their eggs in the sand.
“It is off and running,” said Harry Appel, the current president of Save-A-Turtle of the Florida Keys.
Turtle nesting season is April 15 through Oct. 31.
Local and state officials and turtle advocates remind residents and visitors to keep the lights out at night near the beaches so that turtles can lay their eggs in peace and the hatchlings can find their way safely to the water.
Anyone living near the beach turn off the outdoor lighting and close the shades or curtains and if at all possible. If the lights cannot be completely doused, try shielding them so that they don’t shine toward the beach. Baby turtles are drawn to light after they hatch from their sandy nests. Porch lights can be fatal to these hatchlings.
It is not uncommon for disoriented hatchlings to make their way into backyards and onto local roads because of man-made artificial light sources.
The organization Save-A-Turtle has, in past years, seen evidence that females have crawled up on the beach and returned to the water without laying any eggs. Turtle watchers suspect these “false crawls” may be the result of human interference.
Although it’s tempting to try to witness this rare feature of the ocean environment, it’s not worth the consequences, officials say.
Beachgoers should avoid using flashlights or cellphones on the beach at night.
The biggest producers of nests and eggs in the Keys are Long Beach on Big Pine Key, Sea Oats Beach in Islamorada and Coco Plum Beach in Marathon, according to Appel. Mostly loggerhead turtles nest on Keys’ beaches, but there are have been hybrid loggerhead/green turtle nests in the Keys.
Trash and other obstacles can also prevent sea turtle hatchlings from reaching the water once they emerge from their nests. Food scraps attract predators, such as raccoons and crows, that can prey on sea turtle hatchlings, shorebird eggs and chicks. Litter on beaches can entangle sea turtles, birds and other wildlife. Beachgoers can help our native wildlife by properly disposing of all trash, filling in human-made holes in the sand, and removing boats, beach toys and furniture from the beach before sunset, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Fishing line can be deadly to sea turtles, waterbirds and other wildlife, so be sure to dispose of it properly.
For information about nesting sea turtles, visit myfwc.com/seaturtle. Other ways to help sea turtles include reporting those that are sick, injured, entangled or dead to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).