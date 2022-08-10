FLORIDA KEYS — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday continued to search for five Cuban migrants who were among a group of 15 attempting to make it to the Florida Keys last Friday before their vessel overturned. Eight were rescued and two bodies were recovered.
Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two people in good health were transferred to a Coast Guard cutter, according to the Coast Guard. Since Friday, the Coast Guard had deployed several large and small boats and aircraft in search of the missing migrants, said Nicole Groll, Coast Guard spokeswoman.
In a two-day period last week, Border Patrol agents and its partners responded to 16 migrant landings in Florida and detained 263 migrants, which included a large group of Haitian migrants who attempted to reach north Key Largo in a rustic sailboat.
All of the events involved makeshift, overloaded vessels, according to Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
Some of the group of Haitians were taken ashore at the Ocean Reef Club, where they were being processed by CBP. Slosar said the 113 migrants that made it to land were taken into Border Patrol custody and the Coast Guard rescued some 216 migrants who remained onboard the vessel.
On Monday, the Coast Guard had yet to repatriate the 216.