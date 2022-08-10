Haitian migrants

A large group of Haitian migrants were interdicted off of the Ocean Reef Club Saturday.

 Contributed

FLORIDA KEYS — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday continued to search for five Cuban migrants who were among a group of 15 attempting to make it to the Florida Keys last Friday before their vessel overturned. Eight were rescued and two bodies were recovered.

Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two people in good health were transferred to a Coast Guard cutter, according to the Coast Guard. Since Friday, the Coast Guard had deployed several large and small boats and aircraft in search of the missing migrants, said Nicole Groll, Coast Guard spokeswoman.

