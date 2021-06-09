TAVERNIER — “Do you want to see the queen?” beekeeper Jessica Stone offered.
Stone cupped her hands around a small plastic cage that safely held the reigning monarch of a honeybee clan, which elected to take up an unwelcome residence in a Tavernier home’s exterior wall in late May.
“This is the time of year that bees swarm. I’ve had three removals in about a week and a half,” Stone said. “It’s the season for it. Things are starting to bloom, so the colony decides to reproduce.
“The hive starts to grow but eventually they run out of space. Then about half the colony seeks out a new place, taking the current queen with them. The remaining bees then raise a new queen. When you see a bunch of bees, it often indicates they’re house hunting and looking for a spot. The scouts have a very democratic process about where they select a place to live.”
Thousands of bees, covering more than a square yard, descended on part of the home near Harry Harris Park.
“It may appear to someone like the bees are attacking the house when scouting a new location, but they are completely uninterested in humans and usually do not display any defensive behavior,” Stone said. “They are more interested in getting their queen safely established in a new home.”
Within a day, the honeybee (Apis mellifera) population at the home seemed to drop. However, the bees had found a narrow opening in the wall and were busy inside the wall, quickly creating a honeycomb and looking after their queen.
Stone, now focused on beekeeping after a career in banking, donned her professional bee suit with a wide-brimmed hat with mesh veil.
After a section of the wall was opened by a helper, Stone began using a vacuum designed to safely collect and hold the honeybees.
“We’re blessed to have a lot of bees in the Keys,” she said later. “Honeybees actually have a pretty gentle disposition. Unless you’re threatening their home or step on one.”
After the bees were largely contained, Stone drove them to her growing complex of apiaries on property not far from Lake Okeechobee. Fruit trees and flowering orchids provide sustenance for the bees.
“I’ve always been interested in nature and gardening. I’d read the Mother Earth News magazine to mark the things I wanted to put on my list for when I retired,” said Stone, who shifted into part-time beekeeping two years ago.
“We have a lot of feral bees in the Keys and a lot of beekeepers. Our food supply depends on pollinators, so we’re lucky that we have a good-sized bee population. But I wouldn’t say it’s an overabundance.
“As an individual, I have a lot of concerns about what we’re doing to our environment. I’m just doing a very small part to give honeybees a chance to live in an environment free of pesticides, and to be a good steward and give back to the earth.”
Beekeepers registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs are authorized to remove and relocate honeybees to managed hives to be placed back into agricultural production. Visit fdacs.gov for more information. The Monroe County Extension Service can also provide informational resources at 305-292-4511 or monroe@ifas.ufl.edu.