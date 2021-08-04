FLORIDA KEYS — Demand for housing in the island chain is greater than it ever has been. In the first half of 2021, prices have continued an upward trend and properties for sale have experienced a precipitous drop. That can be good for those looking to sell houses, but it’s resulting in a crisis of unaffordability for many who call the Keys home.
Coldwell Banker Schmitt, a top real estate firm in the Keys, released a report last week that showed sales in Monroe County were up 102% from January through June, the average list price was over $1.2 million and properties for sale declined 47%. Those numbers account for all types of property, but the report said that the vast majority of sales come from residential properties, which make up 83% of transactions.
Many of the prospective buyers looking for property in the Keys are searching for a second or third homes, according to Brian Schmitt, the firm’s founder. He said compiling data on how many new Keys homeowners plan on being part-time or seasonal residents can be difficult, but by his estimate, at least 70% of buyers during the first two quarters of the year are mainlanders looking for an additional home.
On top of that, some buyers are seeking properties to turn into vacation rentals. Marathon and Key Colony Beach are the two Keys municipalities that are the friendliest toward week-long rentals. Key West, Islamorada and unincorporated Monroe have tighter restrictions on turning homes into short-term rentals, Schmitt said. That’s caused a large portion of the housing stock in the Middle Keys to go toward such rentals.
Snowbirds and vacation rental owners snapping up housing stock are contributing factors that make Monroe County one of the least affordable places to live in Florida. Leah Stockton, Keys-area president of the United Way of the Florida Keys and Collier County, told the Free Press two weeks ago that year-round Keys residents are feeling a financial crunch as a consequence.
“You know how hot the real estate is here. All those homes being bought up for rentals or second homes might have once housed a local, resident homeowner,” Stockton said.
That results in a paradox, since part of the Keys’ appeal is its rich service and tourism industry but wages for people who keep that industry running are not keeping up with the soaring costs of housing. Some choose to simply leave for more affordable areas, which is contributing to a chronic staffing problem for many Keys businesses. The Keys, in a way, are a microcosm of a nationwide problem, as businesses in many states are reporting staff shortages, and according to a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, minimum-wage workers can afford a one-bedroom apartment in just 7% of U.S. counties.
According to the Coldwell Banker report, average sales prices in the Keys hovered around the $600,000 mark from 2016 until the pandemic, when they began to rise rapidly to where they currently sit at around $845,000. Schmitt said that over time, the housing market will start to cool off in the Keys. He is not convinced, however, that the average price of a house will go down.
“I don’t think the rate of appreciation is sustainable long-term, but I don’t think it’s going to be a reset,” he said. “The first sign we’re going to see will be the inventory. As soon as we start to see that we’ll understand that it’s cooling off.”
Schmitt has seen a reset in housing prices before. The Keys had a relatively hot housing market in 2004-05, until Hurricane Wilma came through followed a few years later by the nationwide recession. Schmitt said back then a significant part of the market was underwritten with subprime loans that were made to “anyone who could fill out an application correctly.” Housing prices were rising rapidly back then too and people thought if they could purchase property, sometimes even more than one, they would be able to pay off loans as the properties appreciated. That subprime mortgage crisis is, according to some experts, partly to blame for the overall collapse of the U.S. economy in 2008. Schmitt said the collapse of that housing bubble in the Keys caused prices to reset. As a result of that recession, there are now safeguards in place when it comes to mortgage lending.
“Everything is being underwritten in a careful way,” Schmitt said. “People have real equity now.”
That means people who are buying houses must actually be able to pay for them, and there won’t be a housing bubble to burst and send average home prices tumbling.
Not only is buying a house in the Keys increasingly expensive, the cost of maintaining those homes is also on the rise as a result.
“With rising prices comes rising property tax assessments, rising insurance premiums, because they’re based on reproduction costs,” Schmitt said. “As sellers drive up the price, the cost of ownership is driven up.”
With those sky-high costs in mind, many who would consider living in the Keys could be driven away. Schmitt is aware of the affordable housing problem and is currently working on constructing affordable units in the Keys. He said the best path forward for securing affordable housing is through deed restrictions, since market forces are expected to continue keeping the cost of homes out of reach of the average buyer.
But adding to the challenge of building new homes in Monroe County, including deed-restricted affordable housing, is the Rate of Growth Ordinance, which limits how many building permits can be issued so that growth doesn’t outpace the ability of residents to evacuate before a hurricane.
There are additional headwinds. During the most recent session of the Florida Legislature, lawmakers passed a bill, which was later signed into law by the governor, to divert funds from the affordable housing trust fund and into a number of environmental initiatives. Powerful real estate groups have taken notice. As the News Service of Florida reported in July, Florida Realtors and the National Association of Realtors put up a combined $8 million toward collecting petition signatures to put an item on the 2022 gubernatorial ballot to ensure money for affordable housing programs in the state.