MONROE COUNTY — The state and multiple local organizations are hosting several community COVID-19 vaccination events.
Each event is open to the public and no appointments are required. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Event details, including type of vaccine offered follow.
LOWER KEYS
Wednesday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wesley House, 1304 Truman Ave., Key West. All three COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be offered.
Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Frederick Douglass Gym,111 Olivia St., Key West. All three will be offered.
Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Pfizer and J&J will be offered.
Saturday, Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m., Coral City Elks Lodge, 1107 Whitehead St., Key West. Pfizer and J&J will be offered.
Friday, Oct. 8, 2 to 4 p.m., The Perry Hotel, 7001 Shrimp Road, Key West. All three will be offered.
MIDDLE KEYS
Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawks Cay Resort, 61 Hawks Cay Blvd, Duck Key. All three will be offered.
UPPER KEYS
Friday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, 102050 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Pfizer and J&J will be offered.
Friday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, 106000 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Pfizer will be offered.
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Playa Largo Resort and Spa, 97450 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Moderna and J&J will be offered.