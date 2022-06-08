PLANTATION KEY — On a sunny Thursday afternoon filled with festivities, the Monroe County Commission, 16th Judicial Circuit Court, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and local Constitutional Officers hosted the public for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Plantation Key Courthouse and Government Center.
The colors of the United States of America were presented by the sheriff’s Honor Guard, with the Keys Community Concert Band and The Mangrove Swamp Band also filling the air with patriotic tunes to commemorate the historic event.
Then, nearly three years after the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 18, 2019, 11 guest speakers hailed the 48,240-square foot facility, including Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, Monroe County Mayor David Rice, Chief Judge Bonnie Helms, State Attorney Dennis Ward, Sheriff Rick Ramsay, Florida Keys Council of the Arts Executive Director Elizabeth Young, Monroe County Director of Project Management Cary Knight, and others.
The public was then given a tour of the space, which will house the 16th Judicial Circuit of Florida, the Monroe County Clerk of the Court, the State Attorney’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Public Works.
The new facility was a long time in the making, as the county had previously occupied the original building, a sheriff substation, since 1958, which later underwent additions including a courthouse and other government offices in 1967, according to Upper Keys historian Jerry Wilkinson.
Circuit Court Judge Luis Garcia has been a fixture in the Florida Keys for three decades, originally relocating to the island chain to work in the State Attorney’s Office in the 1990s. The longtime public servant shared his excitement about the new facility while also acknowledging the many steps that it took to complete the project and the unique circumstances of operating legal proceedings out of a double-wide trailer, which for years served as the second of two courtrooms.
Locals laughed as Garcia recalled memories of what it took to finally get the new courthouse completed when he was called to the podium as a guest speaker.
“I won’t forget the first time that I stepped into Courtroom B. It was an old, double-wide trailer modified to look like a courtroom, and it was intended to be a temporary fix. We weren’t the only tenants. There were peacocks on the roof and wild cats underneath. There’s only one person that I can think of that has waited for this day longer than I have, (retired) Judge (Reagan) Ptomey. He had the foresight to see that the Upper Keys community would need a bigger courthouse in the 1980s, when I was still in high school,” he said.
Garcia said that he and Judge Sharon Hamilton were humbled and honored to be the first two judges to occupy the new courthouse and that the space would serve the community for many years to come.
“We’re doing something that will have an impact on the community and Monroe County for the next 75 years,” Garcia said of the new facility.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay said that the facility will provide greater security and create a more conducive working environment for his staff. He said that the new jail and other features are welcome additions.
“We’re excited to have the new facility, which will have more modernized security,” Ramsay said. “The temporary courtroom and jail were very problematic for security. It was difficult to move prisoners between the courthouse and the jail, and the new facility will allow us to have more safety, security and control of the inmates. We’ll have a better ability to protect the public during any court hearings that may arise.”
The judges added that the modernized facility will help meet the needs of a busier judicial system.
“Those of us that work in the courtroom are so, very excited because we’ve been struggling to keep up with a higher case load, and now we have the ability to serve the community better,” Garcia said. “The old building wasn’t configured to work with the number of cases and divisions that we have, and now we’re able to do so with three courtrooms. It’s a beautiful building, and I couldn’t be prouder to work here.”
“Judge Garcia and I have been juggling one courtroom for over a year now, so it’s going to be a wonderful space for the people to use,” Hamilton said. “The artwork and everything is just gorgeous.”
Seven works of art are showcased on the walls of the first and second floor of the new facility, funded through the Monroe County 1% public art program. Three pieces displayed are by local artists Sally Binard and Lothar Speer of Key West, and John David Hawver of Islamorada.
