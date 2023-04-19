Rupture

A rupture segment of the main water transmission line was removed and replaced in early March.

WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida Keys community activist and a South Florida Water Management District board member have proffered the idea of the district taking over operations and responsibilities of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, citing a series of recent water main line breaks in the Keys and the lack of a funding plan to pay for replacing the aging transmission line.

SFWMD board member Cheryl Meads, a former Islamorada councilwoman, brought up the issue at the Thursday, April 13, SFWMD meeting in Palm Beach County, and called on former Monroe County School Board member and community activist Capt. Ed Davidson to address the board about the issue of water supply in the Keys, as the line breaks temporarily closed schools, government offices and some businesses.

