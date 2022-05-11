ISLAMORADA — An Easter Sunday shark bite at the Whale Harbor sandbar was an uncommon occurrence, but people should remember to practice safety measures in the water, according to Tyler Bowling, program director of the International Shark Attack at the Florida Museum of Natural History.
A 56-year-old man suffered an 8-inch laceration from a shark bite while hanging out at the popular raft-up spot off Windley Key. The shark clamped down on the bather during the afternoon. He flagged down a patrol boat from Coast Guard Station Islamorada at 4 p.m.
Last year, 137 bites were reported globally. The figure jumped from 2020 numbers following the reopening of businesses and public spaces around the world after coronavirus lockdowns.
Unprovoked bites are defined by the International Shark Attack File as incidents in which a bite occurs in the shark’s natural habitat with no human provocation. A provoked bite occurs when a human initiates that interaction in some way.
The United States leads all nations in annual shark bites, most of which occur in Florida, according to Bowling.
The trend for the Sunshine State stems from tourism and favorable conditions for swimming throughout most of the year.
The higher numbers reported last year signal a return to normal, and the data in no way suggests an increase in encounters.
“It’s kind of a return to typical numbers and what we’ve been seeing,” Bowling said. “People are getting back out in the world and going on vacation. Florida is a big tourist state, there’s lots of water and lots of beach, and there’s lots of people in those waters. This creates a lot of opportunities for things to happen.”
The bites often come from smaller, less-threatening species of sharks.
“We’ve got a lot of small coastal species such as blacktip sharks, which migrate up and down the east coast of Florida. They spend their winters in South Florida and return to the Carolinas in the spring and the summer,” he said.
The incidents from the bites are due to the shark’s inability to clearly see people in the water and then mistake a limb for prey.
“These animals hunt very, very close to the shore, and their visibility is very low. They hunt primarily on movement, and they can’t see very well, so they’re prone to make mistakes. Florida sees a lot of these very minor incidents,” Bowling said.
Humans create a similar sound to prey when falling off boards or rafts, which often contributes to these incidents.
“The low frequency pitch created signals a fish or other marine animal in distress to a shark,” he said.
More commonly, this results in the human and shark having a close encounter and scaring each other, and the incident ends without injury.
However, there’s still several recommendations that residents and tourists should follow while swimming in the sea. Use the buddy system while swimming and staying closer to shore, as predators usually hunt in drop-offs and channels.
They also typically feed dawn and dusk, so be cautious during those times. Avoid swimming in big schools of baitfish or near fishermen.
Also, the shimmer of bright jewelry resembles fish scales, so not wearing jewelry is recommended.