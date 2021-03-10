KEY WEST — When Kerry Shelby left the corporate accounting world to come to Key West, even he admits that “it was something that made no sense.”
However, Shelby has been able to find success on his own terms and is now running one of the largest, and arguably one of the most important, local government agencies in Monroe County, the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
In January, the FKAA board named Shelby its executive director. Shelby had been serving as interim director since the FKAA board parted ways with its previous executive director, Tom Walker, in November. Shelby has been with the agency for 25 years, with the last 17 serving as deputy executive director.
Shelby was born in rural Tennessee and raised on a farm. He attended the University of Tennessee, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business.
He would eventually receive his certified public accounting license and went to work for the prestigious accounting firm of Price Waterhouse Cooper.
However, he “burned out after eight years” and came to Key West for a couple of weeks for vacation in 1991, where he stayed at the Simonton Court Inn and Guesthouse, he said.
“Key West just had an intangible feel,” he said. “It had great music, interesting people and just a great feel. It just felt really good and everyone looked so relaxed and not like they were working too hard.”
The life-changing decision came after hanging out at the Green Parrot bar around sunset after a rainstorm and then going off to a party at the Hemingway House.
“The whole sky was bright orange,” he recalled.
The decision to quit his job and move to Key West was not an easy one, but it was one he clearly does not regret.
“It was something that made no sense at the time,” he said. “But I felt no sense of dread. I did not have job, but I figured I could pedal a pedicab or something.”
He first stayed at the Seashell Hotel youth hostel on South Street before finding a small apartment on Waddell Street.
His days at that time consisted of getting a sandwich and the newspaper and then heading to After Deck bar at Louie’s Backyard to go through the help wanted ads.
He quickly went back to what he knew best, which was accounting, and took a job at the local accounting firm of Kemp and Green.
After four years in the private sector, Shelby landed a job at the FKAA in its finance department.
During Shelby’s tenure, the FKAA has won multiple awards for budgeting and financial reporting. He was also instrumental in the authority’s initiative to provide centralized wastewater collection and treatment to the Florida Keys.
In addition to his service at the FKAA, Shelby has been involved with many cultural and charitable organizations. He has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams Theatre, A.H. Monroe, the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, the Key West Art & Historical Society and The Studios of Key West.
“I am so proud of the work I have done with these nonprofit groups,” Shelby said. “It is so rewarding and gratifying to be part of the community here in the Florida Keys.”
Shelby’s personal life has flourished in Key West as well when he was set up with the woman, Diane, who would eventually become his wife of 28 years.
“I am so lucky, stupid or brave enough to have come down here,” Shelby said. “I have no regrets and no plans to leave.”