FLORIDA KEYS — Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has asked the governor for more Florida Highway Patrol troopers as his agency is now handling more traffic crash investigations and traffic enforcement operations and it is impacting his resources.
Ramsay sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a letter on Tuesday, March 1, asking him to restore the FHP troopers to 2000 levels in the Florida Keys, which was 27 officers. The current level of staffing in the Keys has fallen to 16, with four of those positions currently vacant.
“My office is working at capacity handling our existing duties, yet we find ourselves to do FHP’s duties as well,” the sheriff wrote. “This is not a reflection on the troopers assigned here. There simply is not enough to accomplish their mission. In fact, we have a great relationship and cooperation with FHP, which has been vital in order to respond to the extremely high volume of traffic-related matters.”
Sheriff’s deputies are handling 60% of all crashes on U.S. 1, a state highway over which FHP has jurisdiction, Ramsay said.
“There are constantly no troopers available, thus I will have to pull resources from police work to handle the state’s responsibility, which include crash investigations, reckless drivers, drunken drivers, disabled vehicles, traffic obstruction and so on,” Ramsay wrote.
Half of the troopers assigned to the Keys live in Miami-Dade County and travel nearly two hours a day to and from work.
“This results in just over 2,000 hours a year of scheduled work time spent commuting to Monroe County,” Ramsay wrote. “Troopers are not available while on scheduled work time and therefore of no value to me.”
Traffic and its impacts on U.S. 1 have more than doubled since 2000, Ramsay said. In 2000, FHP had three full-time traffic homicide investigators in the Keys, and now there are none, Ramsay said. Those investigators are now shared by both Monroe and Miami-Dade counties and “the vast majority of their time is spent in Dade, not Monroe,” Ramsay wrote.
“In addition there is now one less sergeant, eight less patrol troopers and one less clerk,” Ramsay said. “This situation is not sustainable. Monroe County has been taken advantage of and left to carry almost all of the water when it comes to highway safety.”
The FHP “has a great working relationship with Sheriff Ramsay and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and we work hand-in-hand with MCSO in providing law enforcement services to the public,” FHP spokesman Peter Bergstresser said in response to Ramsay’s letter. “The safety of motorists on all Florida roadways is vitally important to FHP. We are constantly evaluating and adjusting trooper staffing, traffic enforcement strategies, and driver education initiatives to help ensure safety on Florida’s roadways.
“Recruiting and retaining troopers across the state has been a long-term challenge, but we’re hopeful that pay increases currently being considered by the Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis will help address this issue. We will continue to work closely with MCSO to ensure the most efficient deployment of available resources.”
The governor’s press office did not return an email seeking comment.