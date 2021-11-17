Sorry, an error occurred.
MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to improve transparency by making public records more accessible.
Requestors of public information will now have the option of submitting open records requests through an online form.
While the existing methods for submitting requests are still available, the sheriff’s office is now offering this second option.
The sheriff’s office is working with JustFIOA, a public records request computer software program designed to help organizations to better streamline, manage and track public records requests.
The software also allows users to track the status of their requests and receive their records in a central online location.
Online public records requests can be made at monroecountysherifffl.justfoia.com/publicportal.