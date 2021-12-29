MONROE COUNTY — A new scam letter has been reported in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The letter arrives via regular mail, but the scam is familiar: A person claims an unknown distant relative of the letter recipient has died and left millions for the recipient to claim.

In this case, the letter is labeled “Natixis Beyond Banking” and is authored by someone named “Mr. Abrar Kiani.”

The letter claims the reader is entitled to $18,764,000 and to email “ABRARKIANI@concultant.com” for further instruction.

One letter viewed by the sheriff’s office was mailed from Canada.

The sheriff’s office advises recipients not to respond to the letter or email.