Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MONROE COUNTY — A new scam letter has been reported in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The letter arrives via regular mail, but the scam is familiar: A person claims an unknown distant relative of the letter recipient has died and left millions for the recipient to claim.
In this case, the letter is labeled “Natixis Beyond Banking” and is authored by someone named “Mr. Abrar Kiani.”
The letter claims the reader is entitled to $18,764,000 and to email “ABRARKIANI@concultant.com” for further instruction.
One letter viewed by the sheriff’s office was mailed from Canada.
The sheriff’s office advises recipients not to respond to the letter or email.