MONROE COUNTY — Sheriff Rick Ramsay on Thursday announced the department’s first-ever female SWAT member.
“I am happy to welcome Detective Amie Szymanski to this elite team,” Ramsay said. “Detective Szymanski has proven herself to be a professional and dedicated law enforcement officer.”
Szymanski was hired by the sheriff’s office on May 10, 2019. She has worked on road patrol in the Middle Keys and currently serves as a Major Crimes Unit detective.
Szymanski completed her first mission last week with the SWAT unit during a drug-related search warrant in Key Largo, which led to one arrest.
Team members must complete a rigorous entry course that includes psychological testing, high-stress and demanding physical training and demonstrate proficiency in multiple weapon systems as well as small unit tactics.
SWAT members train together twice a month to maintain those skills. The team is required to participate in timed physical ability tests and maintain weapons qualifications standards to remain on the team.
The team is primarily used to serve high-risk search warrants where occupants are suspected of being armed and/or dangerous. They also respond, when required, to other situations such as barricaded subjects, wanted suspects who might be armed and dangerous, and any other time they are needed. The team frequently assists local, state and federal agencies.