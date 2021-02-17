Sheriff's Office receives perfect score

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received an error-free independent audit of its financial operations and procedures for the 18th consecutive year, according to Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
The audit is performed every year by independent auditors with no ties to the sheriff’s office to ensure public trust between the agency and taxpayers. The 2020 audit did not find any deficiencies in its review of all sheriff’s office financial transactions, sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The sheriff’s office is also a Triple Crown Award winner regarding its accreditation status. The award is given to offices that achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of the American Correctional Association, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.