MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving multiple cases in which swastikas were spray painted on public roads and private property this month from Key Largo to Stock Island.
“I will not tolerate this symbol of hate and intolerance to be perpetuated by vandals in this community,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I am on the record with residents who know how I feel about graffiti in general, but to use such a symbol of malevolence makes these cases even more troubling.”
The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid- to late 20s who appears to have short brown hair with a receding hairline. He has a slightly heavy build, with a somewhat protruding stomach. He was wearing Under Armour shoes, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Three of the cases occurred on Stock island between Jan. 6 and Jan. 7. Swastikas were spray painted on the street, a front door and a Trump sign in three separate locations.
Two more cases occurred on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 on Little Torch Key and Ramrod Key. Two swastikas were spray painted on roads, a Trump sign and vehicle hood in two separate locations.
A swastika was found spray painted on the road and a gate on Long Key on Jan. 9 or Jan. 10. The homeowner nearby had a Trump sign on their property. A swastika was spray painted on a boat in Key Largo that had a Trump sign displayed on Jan. 11.
Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call 305-292-7060, 305-289-2430 or 305-853-3211, or email bwililiams@keysso.net, jgabay@keysso.net or moneill@keysso.net
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.