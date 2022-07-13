MONROE COUNTY — A proposal to change how Monroe County commissioners are elected will not make it on the ballot this year, but the group that proposed the change to single-member districts will continue working on the proposal.
Keys Regional Election Protection, KeysREP, does not have enough signatures to place the referendum question on the ballot this year and is facing looming deadlines that would make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to place it on even the November general election ballot, according to the group, Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger and Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin.
Monroe County currently has five county commissioner seats elected “at-large,” meaning Monroe County voters can vote for any candidate for commissioner, even if a candidate is outside the voter’s own district. With a single-member district system, voters in each of the five Monroe County districts would only vote for those candidates seeking to represent their local district, instead of voting for any candidate for commissioner across the whole county.
KeysREP issued a news release on last week stating “while we have made tremendous progress toward securing the necessary number of signatures we will not have enough to make it onto the ballot for November 2022.”
KeysREP is by no means finished with its effort, organizers said. The group has collected and verified more than 2,000 signatures of the roughly 5,000 needed, and the signatures are valid for two years from the date they were signed.
“Change is hard, and we knew getting 10% of registered voters to sign a petition was going to be a monumental task. I’m happy with our progress and know that over the next 18 months or so will be able to collect the remaining signatures.” said Christopher Massicotte, treasurer and spokesperson for KeysREP.
Shillinger and Griffin also said the group most likely would not have made the deadline for the November election. The group has not collected all the needed signatures and Griffin needs 60 days to verify the petitions. Griffin starts working on the November ballot the day after the Aug. 23 primary, she and Shillinger said.
Almost every current Monroe County commissioner has come out against changing the way commissioners are elected. They argued the current policy gives voters better representation by requiring candidates to take all electors into consideration instead of focusing on one specific district.
A KeysREP survey from March 2022 indicated that moving to single-member districts was very popular among voters. Roughly 62% of registered voters agreed that Monroe County would be better represented by a commissioner voted on only by voters in each district, according to the group’s poll.
“Many of the voters we have talked to already thought we had single-member districts for commissioners,” said KeysREP board member Diane Beruldsen. “All of the current commissioners, with the exception of Jim Scholl, refused to sign our petition, preferring the status quo that keeps them in power.”
The proposal comes after a lawsuit was filed, but later withdrawn, contending that former County Commissioner Eddie Martinez, who did not win his district, did not actually live in his Key West district. There have been commissioners in the past who have not carried their district, but won with countywide support.
The KeysREP website, keysrep.com, will remain active.