KEY LARGO — At the end of Bay Harbor Drive lies a debate over a small park. Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein sponsored discussion during last week’s commission meeting on the recently renamed Mike Forster Memorial Park in an effort to thwart overuse of the pocket park while providing public access.
“While it’s a small strip of land, it’s a strip of land with great importance,” said Raschein, who referred to the park as an “iron in the fire” item that former Commissioner Mike Forster had been working on diligently before his death in September.
The roughly 60-by-120-foot-long park lies within a small neighborhood and offers views of and access to Florida Bay, which draws visitors.
Many of the Bay Harbor residents requested the Monroe County Commission re-plat the park, which is a former road, or abandon it so that it goes back to the property donors who gave the land to the county in the late 1940s.
“Over the past 20 years, we have tried to solve the problem of turning a road into a park,” said resident Joe Biondoletti. “We are trying to fit a square peg in a round hole and it just doesn’t fit. We all know what’s going to happen when it’s open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There’s no one that wishes more than me that we can make it work. I ask you to re-plat the property and give us back our property.”
Commissioners voted in September to reopen the county-owned park, as a measured “half-step,” for day use Tuesday through Thursday, which remains the case.
Resident Val Poulis said she supports the re-plat of the park.
“There are cars parked illegally and they’re not all day trippers. I’ve met people visiting from France. There was a car with Massachusetts plates illegally parked yesterday. The no parking ordinance is ineffective,” she said during last Wednesday’s meeting.
The commission had previously voted to close the right-of-way to parking and to impose a parking fine, which is still in effect, though some residents say the fine doesn’t act as enough of a deterrent.
Opposing the neighborhood residents, Key Largo resident Sue Heim said, “I’m against it, because then I won’t be able to use it and I do use it. As this moves forward, I want to be included. It should not be just a singular force being heard on this issue. Privatizing this will set a precedence.”
Mayor David Rice declined to listen to additional speakers who signed up for public comment after discussions began.
“Hopefully we can move toward a resolution that would be effective and satisfy the majority of the people,” he said.
Former Islamorada planning director and real estate lawyer Ty Harris has been hired to represent homeowners in both the Bay Harbor and the Sunset Point neighborhoods.
There are a couple options for the county to consider, according to Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
“A re-plat is one potential option. It could take us out of the ordinance that we self-adopted years ago that states we don’t abandon rights-of-way that provide access to the water, which is exactly what this does. It’s a potential outcome that could work. We need to work our way through the process. It would involve consent and there is a statutory process,” he said.
There is also a new parks and recreation director who could provide direction.
“We have a new resource with the new parks director. Let’s see if John, Mr. Allen, could come up with some ideas for management of the park that would alleviate some of the circumstances,” Shillinger said.
The third issue is a parking issue.
“One of the options is contracting or issuing a RFP for a towing service to come in, and instead of the first thing being a ticket, take away the vehicle,” he said. “The word will get out if their cars are getting towed. That’s another avenue that may bring us some balance. Those are a few options. There may be others.”
Rice said the commission and staff will work to find a solution and not continue the discussion repeatedly.
“This needs to be discussed another day,” Raschein said. “There could be hybrid solutions. We need to revisit this. I don’t know if January may be too soon.”
The item will be brought back to a future meeting. Commissioner Michelle Coldiron requested photos of the park and surrounding neighborhood streets. There are three roads total in both neighborhoods.