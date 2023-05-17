KEY WEST — Nicole Smith has been selected as the director of Alternative Education for the 2023-24 school year. Smith is currently the assistant principal at Key West High School and will take over for the current director, Mike Henriquez, who is retiring in June.

“Nicole Smith has great energy and determination,” Superintendent Theresa Axford said. “She is very enthusiastic about working with our Alternative Education students. She will most certainly imbed her creativity and passion for excellence into creating a model program.

Tags

Recommended for you