FLORIDA KEYS — Since Solar United Neighbors launched the Florida Keys Solar Co-op in September, 37 residents have joined to learn about going solar and installing panels on their homes at a group discount.
The group is free to join and open to anyone in the Keys. SUN will host a free webinar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
Interested homeowners can register for the webinar at solarunitedneighbors.org/keys/events or by contacting Laura Tellez at (954) 546-2444 or ltellez@solarunitedneighbors.org.
Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their membership numbers for competitive pricing on solar installations.
Partnering on the co-op is the city of Layton, CLEO Institute, Lime Tree Bay Resort, and SELF (Solar and Energy Loan Fund).