FLORIDA KEYS — The Florida Keys Solar Co-op is accepting to members through Jan. 29. Sixty-nine individuals have joined and space remains available for 31 others.
This opportunity comes shortly after Congress passed COVID-19 relief legislation that extends the federal solar investment tax credit.
With the new legislation, residents will be able to deduct 26% of the cost of installing a solar energy system from their federal taxes.
“Now is a great time to go solar,” said Laura Tellez, South Florida program coordinator at Solar United Neighbors. “We look forward to helping as many people as possible install solar in time to benefit from the tax credit.”
In November, members of the Florida Keys Solar Co-op selected SALT Energy to install solar panels for the group through a competitive bidding process.
The company is in the process of developing personalized proposals for each co-op participant.
Joining the co-op, which formed last August, does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
The solar co-op is free and open to the public.
This is SUN’s second solar co-op in the Keys. Partners include the CLEO Institute, the city of Layton, Lime Tree Bay Resort, and SELF.
Since the group formed, SUN has provided several free webinars to interested homeowners and business owners in the Keys.
Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op, as well watch SUN’s free webinars, at solarunitedneighbors.org/keys.
A free webinar is planned for 6 p.m. Jan. 27.