Wounded veterans of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan pedal their way across the Seven Mile Bridge in 2011. About 30 injured vets and 50 supporters joined in the ride down segments of the Overseas Highway for Soldier Ride, an activity staged by the Wounded Warrior Project to provide inspiration and raise funds for injured comrades recovering in military hospitals.
MONROE COUNTY — The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride takes place Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Florida Keys. Residents and visitors are invited to cheer on and support the military members and veterans while they cycle through the islands or join them for the community ride on Saturday in Key West.
“The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride is an opportunity for those who honorably serve or have served our nation to build confidence and strength from wounds incurred in service,” said Monroe County Veterans Affairs Director Cathy Crane, who is also a coordinator of the event. “We enthusiastically welcome these warriors as they ride through the Florida Keys.”
Motorists should plan to take extra time to get to their destination during the ride times. U.S. 1 will remain open for the Soldier Ride, but motorists should be patient, use caution and note that there may be rolling lane shifts in traffic.
The ride will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Key Largo VFW Post 10211, with a 9:30 a.m. water stop at Coral Shores High School, mile marker 89.9, and a 10:30 a.m. stop at the Post Card Inn Beach Resort & Marina, mile marker 84.
At 1:30 p.m., the ride will head south from the Marathon Fire Department Station, 8900 Overseas Highway, over the Seven Mile Bridge and end at Veterans Memorial Beach on the south end of the bridge around 2:30 p.m.
The ride resumes at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at U.S. Naval Air Station Key West at Boca Chica Key and heads to Bayview Park in Key West, where a welcome ceremony is set for noon.
At 12:45 p.m., the ride departs the park, travels to historic military sites and returns to the park at 2 p.m.