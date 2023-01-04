Ride

Wounded veterans of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan pedal their way across the Seven Mile Bridge in 2011. About 30 injured vets and 50 supporters joined in the ride down segments of the Overseas Highway for Soldier Ride, an activity staged by the Wounded Warrior Project to provide inspiration and raise funds for injured comrades recovering in military hospitals.

 ANDY NEWMAN/TDC

MONROE COUNTY — The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride takes place Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Florida Keys. Residents and visitors are invited to cheer on and support the military members and veterans while they cycle through the islands or join them for the community ride on Saturday in Key West.

“The Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride is an opportunity for those who honorably serve or have served our nation to build confidence and strength from wounds incurred in service,” said Monroe County Veterans Affairs Director Cathy Crane, who is also a coordinator of the event. “We enthusiastically welcome these warriors as they ride through the Florida Keys.”