FLORIDA KEYS — Some eroding coral reefs in the Florida Keys could begin growing again at historical levels — as fast as their peak 7,000 years ago — if restoration goals planned for the area are achieved, according to federal officials.

A new study led by the U.S. Geological Survey is the first to estimate coral reef growth versus erosion throughout the Keys to help guide conservation decisions. Prior to this study, rates of erosion have only been estimated for some sites in the Keys.