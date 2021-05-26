MARATHON — Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron has called a special meeting on sea-level rise at 1 p.m. June 21 at the Marathon Government Center.
At the April 21 Monroe County Commission meeting, staff and consultants presented an update on the Florida Keys vulnerability assessment. The commission asked staff to provide additional information on road elevation projects and sea-level rise projections in use.
The purpose of the special meeting will be to discuss the effects of sea-level rise on the Keys and roads elevation planning. The meeting agenda will be posted on monroecounty-fl.gov/meetings in June.