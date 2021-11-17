STOCK ISLAND — One of the biggest development groups in Key West has started negotiations to buy a sizable commercial fishing marina here.
The Spottswood Company has offered to buy Fishman’s Seafood fish house and docks off Stock Island’s Peninsula Avenue, formerly known as Gulf Seafood, for an undisclosed amount. Both Robert Spottswood and Fishman’s Seafood owner Raphael Garcia confirmed the potential sale.
“We are in agreement and expect to close after the first of the year,” Spottswood said.
The Spottswood Company, under the name SH Marinas 6000, owns the neighboring Key West Harbor Yacht Club and has submitted a development agreement and zoning change to allow for 148 transient units of different sizes to be placed at the yacht club, according to Robert Spottswood.
The Spottswood Company purchased Key West Harbor Yacht Clubs in 2019 and have since submitted a request for the county to abandon the waterfront Peninsula Avenue to the company, which if successful would connect the Fishman’s Seafood property and Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
By taking over Peninsula Avenue, the Spottswood Company would be able to improve the road and the entrance to both properties and make it “more functional,” Spottswood said.
Roughly 30 fishing boats and 100 fishermen work out of the 8-acre commercial fishing marina and docks at Fishman’s. The Spottswood Company plans to keep the fishermen and their boats, but will make improvements to the property and place boat racks there as the company is looking to take down at least one of the boat barns at Key West Harbor Yacht Club, Robert Spottswood said.
“If we are successful, we will keep all the existing uses there,” Spottswood said. “The fish house and commercial marina are a great part of the property.”
Spottswood envisions a “fishing village” on the property, he said.
“We think this is a great addition for what we are doing out there,” Spottswood said. “It (the commercial docks) will be a great amenity. This will give us a chance to really show how commercial fishing is a big part of the heritage of the Florida Keys. It’s what the Keys are all about. I think our visitors and guests will be excited about it.”
“I have been and continue to be a big supporter of commercial fishermen,” Spottswood added.
Garcia is looking to sell the marina because the cost of operating the property for commercial fishing purposes has become too expensive with the cost of property taxes, utilities and other expenses continually increasing, he said.
Garcia said he felt comfortable selling to the Spottswoods because of their long-standing ties to the community. Garcia also said he felt comfortable the family would maintain the marina as working waterfront and commercial marina, he said.
Bill Kelly, executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association, spoke with Spottswood to discuss the property and the potential sale.
“We have received assurances that the property would continue to operate as a commercial marina,” Kelly said.
Stock Island is a commercial fishing hub in the Lower Keys and the heart of the Florida Keys spiny lobster commercial fishery, which generates more than $35 million a year alone. Keys-wide, commercial fishing supports 4,500 jobs and is critical part of the Keys culture and economy, second only to tourism, Kelly said.
“Commercial fishing is a multigenerational industry and crucial to maintaining the small island feel of the Florida Keys,” Kelly said.
Commercial fishing is critical to tourism as well, as many resorts, hotels and restaurants depend on Keys commercial fishermen for such Keys-known products as spiny lobster, stone crab claws and various species of snapper, Kelly said. Spottswood agreed fresh seafood is an important part of the tourism package and what brings people to the Keys.
The Monroe County government started the process to purchase what is now Fishman’s Seafood in 2016, but while the county was working on state grant funding, Garcia purchased the property for $7 million in cash. The county wanted to protect the property from private developers who would possibly turn the property into a waterfront resort.
The Spottswood Company purchased Key West Harbor Yacht Clubs in 2019 and filed a development agreement with the Monroe County to place 107 condos to be used as transient rentals, 41 hotel rooms and three affordable housing units on the property.
The company has also requested a zoning map change for that area of Stock Island to change from mixed-use commercial to destination resort. The zoning change would allow multifamily attached units to be rented out as transient rentals. The current zoning only allows detached units to be rented out as vacation rentals.
The Monroe County Planning Commission will make recommendations on the requests and send them to the Monroe County Commission.
The Spottswood Company is also buying the historic Curry Mansion Inn on Caroline Street in Key West, Robert Spottswood said. The Spottswood Company plans to close on the sale by the end of the year and will keep the inn operating “as is” until next summer, at which time it will close for “extensive renovations,” Spottswood said.
The company plans to reopen the inn by the end of 2022.